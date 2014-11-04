Though not the issue, the environment was an issue in many races, especially in Colorado, New Hampshire, and Florida—and candidates were forced to at least acknowledge it. During the Colorado campaign, for example, NextGen ran ads like this one, which begins with a narrator saying, “He thinks he knows better than the scientists, NASA, and the U.S. military on climate change”:

In 2010, Cory Gardner argued that he didn't think “humans are causing [climate] change to the extent that’s been in the news. But at a recent debate, Gardner seemed to change course, saying that “pollution contributes” to climate change. And he reversed himself again a day later, refusing to answer a yes or no question about it.

Scott Brown, who’s running for Senate in New Hampshire, also changed his mind on global warming. In 2010, his position was a flat-out “uh, no” on man-made climate change. He said at an October debate that climate change is “a combination of manmade and natural.”

In Florida, Governor Rick Scott has been reluctant to admit his position on climate change, dodging a question about humans’ impact this spring by answering, “I’m not a scientist.” In a more recent debate, however, Scott tried a new tack on climate change. Instead of avoiding the question, he cited Jesus. Even GOP strategists pointed out the limited value of the “I’m not a scientist” dodge: One GOP adviser called this no more than a "temporary band-aid" on how to handle an issue with no easy answer.

The creativity of the environmentalists’ campaign is an additional—if limited—sign of realism from the environmentalists this cycle. As Reuters and Talking Points Memo have pointed out, not all of environmentalists’ money has gone to ads about the environment. Sometimes, when NextGen did focus on the environment, it was indirect. There were attack ads going after candidates for their connections to the Kochs, or defending oil tax breaks, or their opposition to an energy-efficiency bill. This one highlighted Brown’s opposition to a bipartisan energy-efficiency bill from his opponent Senator Jeanne Shaheen: