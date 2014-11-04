If you are a progressive single woman, your vote today will help determine the direction in which the Democratic and Republican parties move in coming years. This is no joke, no minor piece of polling trivia: This is pragmatic responsibility.

Political parties and the politicians who represent their platforms are mercenaries: They will work on behalf of those who offer them power. There are only two real ways of giving them power: one, by giving them money—the kind of money spent by the Koch brothers and lobbyists and other Masters of the Universe whose abilities to sway the electoral process have now been enforced by the Supreme Court thanks to Citizens United. For most of us, that path to political influence isn’t exactly a practical one. That leaves only one other option, one that sometimes, especially on days like today, can feel a little bleak, a little futile.

But here’s why it doesn’t have to: No matter the results tonight, in the days that follow, pollsters and pundits will dig into the details of how it all went down. Among the numbers that will be tallied is how various categories of Americans voted.

Since the end of the twentieth century, the population of unmarried women has been growing, and with it, the electoral power of unmarried women. The category of single women happens to overlap with other categories of Americans who historically have been vastly under-represented by candidates, parties, and policy measures. In 2012, when single women were a startling 23 percent of the electorate, they made up almost 40 percent of the African American vote, 30 percent of the Latino vote, and more than 32 percent of all young voters, according to Page Gardner, head of Women’s Voices Women Vote Action Fund. Those unmarried female voters also voted for Barack Obama over Mitt Romney by a margin of 67 to 31. That, of course, was a presidential year, in which voter turnout is higher; unmarried women are notorious for sitting out non-presidential elections (possibly because they are usually referred to by some inane shorthand, as Carrie Bradshaw Voters or, this year, Beyoncé voters, unlike white men, who are typically referred to mostly as voters). But in 2013, single women turned out in Virginia, securing the state for Terry McAuliffe over Ken Cuccinelli for governor.

And this year, for a while, it was single women who were the source of what little hope has been available to Democrats. When pollster Stan Greenberg asserted just a month ago that he could say for the first time that “Democrats are more likely to hold the Senate than not” it was because of the widening gap amongst single female voters. Naturally, that hope got dashed pretty quickly, with some later polling showing a shrinking margin.