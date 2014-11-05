The Republican shellacking of Democrats on Tuesday has every politico in America pondering whether President Obama move to the center and attempt to strike deals with the GOP Congress, or more defiantly left simply because, well, he wasn't going to find common ground with the hardliners in the House anyway.

We may not know the answer for some time, but Mike Allen's Playbook reported Wednesday—with appropriate sarcasm—that there is one thing that both sides agree on: "The ONE issue that both sides told us they REALLY believe can get done next year: patent reform!"

I'll wait while you get yourself a Red Bull.

Here's the backstory. Democrats, led by Majority Leader Harry Reid, blocked patent reform in March after trial lawyers objected to a measure that would have made people who bring frivolous lawsuits liable for the costs of legal proceedings. Pharma and biotech companies also lobbied against the bill, as they both benefit from strong patent protections. The bill never even received a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee as many Democrats objected to this “loser-pay” provision.