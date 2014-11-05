As I noted last month, we election forecasters depend on polls more than anything else. If the polls are wrong, then we're wrong. On Tuesday, the Midterm Polling Curse struck us all.

Every one of the analysts listed above was on the losing side of 50 percent probability in the North Carolina Senate race. Kansas was more of a mixed bag, with some analysts slightly favoring each candidate. As it turns out, such errors are par for the course in midterm elections.

In pre-election polling, six Senate races came into the home stretch with margins of less than three percentage points. On Tuesday, I pointed out that given the track record of polling, it would be typical for at least two of these six races to be won by the lagging candidate. In 2010, the underdogs were two Democrats, Harry Reid in Nevada and Michael Bennet in Colorado. This year it was two Republicans, Pat Roberts in Kansas and Thom Tillis in North Carolina.

Roberts and Tillis are part of a broader pattern in which Republicans outperformed polls across the board. Such a phenomenon is not at all unheard of. I wrote last week that midterm polling biases in Senate elections are far worse than in presidential elections. One party or the other outperforms polls by 3 percentage points on average. This bias can go in either direction: in the banner Republican year of 2010, it was Democrats who, somewhat counterintuitively, outperformed polls. Overall, Senate midterm polling errors are five times larger than in presidential years. For this reason, both narrow Democratic retention and a GOP blowout appeared to be in the range of possibilities last night. We got the blowout.