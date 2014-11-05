Tuesday night we saw what happens when polls are uniformly biased against a party that’s favored to win nonetheless. Those polls get aggregated, aggregators project the likeliest outcome, and the winning party beats that projection. Before the returns came in, the overwhelming consensus was that Republicans would win the Senate, but with a one- or two-seat majority. In the end, it looks like their margin will be four.

This says less about the merits of poll aggregating than narrative-driving pundits would have you believe. But the error was nevertheless profound. The practical differences between a 51-seat GOP majority and a 54-seat GOP majority are tremendous. And the person who should be most concerned about the difference is Hillary Clinton.

The most conventional, but also most well-grounded, assumption before Tuesday night was that Republicans would win a narrow, and thus short-lived, majority. As late as 9:36 p.m. last night, conservative writer Tim Carney wrote a short article headlined “Tonight’s darker omen for the GOP: Losing the Senate in 2016.”

At the time, the logic was unimpeachable. Republicans would enter the presidential election cycle with a paper-thin majority, and too many vulnerable incumbents to defend.