The New Republic is now a hundred. It began before America had summoned the need to enter one Great War; and it will end ... no, of course it won’t end. In all the celebrations, it is tempting to think back on what film critics have said in this magazine, though I’m not sure that it encourages an idea of progress. One of the haunting refrains in Hiroshima is the talk between the man and the woman. They are voices only at first, speaking French, and in 1959, it was a surprise to discover they were an Asian man and a European woman. I wondered, was theirs a cultural dispute, or just two lovers arguing? But now I think it is pure poetry, the rhythmic balancing of two voices, with Resnais and screenwriter Marguerite Duras addressing the possibility that none of us is blessed to see the real thing all the time. In the dark, the lovers speak but hardly understand each other. What’s so unusual in that?

One of the film critics The New Republic has enjoyed in its century was Manny Farber. He wrote here between 1942 and 1947. His reviews can be found in Farber on Film, edited by Robert Polito for the Library of America. Much that he wrote is crackling, edgy, and uneasy, probing issues larger than any one film. But you do Farber and yourself a disservice if you read to see if he was “right.” So when it comes to Otto Preminger’s Laura, for example, Farber calls it “a movie exposé of society people that is more awed with them than critical. The ignoble facts it finds—promiscuity, deceit, cowardliness and small-mindedness—are treated with a disinterest that is almost boredom, while it views their wit, fastidiousness, snobbery, splendid clothes and environment with the kind of gaga-eyed reverence that you find in perfume ads.”

I think that’s bonkers (quite apart from the misuse of “disinterest”). Laura is founded on a rough cop who despises the artifice in a dame he has fallen for who is trying to aspire to a stupid classiness. The film dissects the effete poses in advertising, so far from a perfume ad that I have to laugh. But then, within a few lines, Manny catches the rat he had sniffed. (He hunted it most of his life.) He notes the melodrama suffusing the film and this carries him to a magnificent overview: “It has to do with a refusal to take any kind of fact about a person plain, but to make the fact more special, perfect and of equal importance with everything else in the picture. It is one reason for the absence of unpleasantness in our films. ...” Out of what I call error, Farber has become magisterial. But, in honesty and in personal sadness over the question, I wonder who reads him on Laura any more.

Still, looking at that review of Laura helped me with Hiroshima. The start of Resnais’s film is peerless and piercing still. We are in a dark place where light falls on the bodies of two lovers. We see them without faces—it might be one body or many more in a heady tangle; and the images dissolve through stages in which the bodies are coated in thick dust, then the crystalline glitter that might be irradiated, and then the sweat of lovers on a hot night. The erotic stealth has never been surpassed on screen. It is made more beautiful by the call and response in which the man says, “You saw nothing in Hiroshima...,” and the woman makes her valiant claim, “I saw everything...” As the film breaks into a meticulous documentary on the Hiroshima museum, so a sparse, lyrical counterpoint flowers between woodwind and piano (music by Georges Delerue and Giovanni Fusco). Moving in so many directions, this was a remaking of cinema.

Already the curious origins of the film are evident. This was a project for Resnais, the celebrated documentarian—he had made Night and Fog (about Auschwitz), and just as significantly Toute la Memoire du Monde (about the Bibliothèque Nationale and its accumulation of an unexplored past). He wanted to make a film in France and Japan, but was uncertain how to proceed. Then he thought of the novelist Duras and they collaborated. You can feel Duras in the erotics and in the association of Hiroshima and Nevers, the French town where the woman had a German soldier as a lover. And you feel Resnais in the command of shooting and editing, and in the larger anxiety over how even the most precious and dire things are never entirely remembered. Twenty or so years later, in Providence, Resnais made a picture in which a novelist, played unforgettably by John Gielgud, makes stories out of his companions in life.