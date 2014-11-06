Yet Democratic candidates who support policies like raising the minimum wage were beaten by candidates from a party that has been blocking that proposal and others in Congress. What gives? A big part of the problem is that the party lacked the unifying foil that Mitt Romney, of Bain Capital and the "47 percent" comments, provided in 2012. Related to this is the scattershot nature of the party’s deployment of the “who’s on your side” argument. Some pushed it hard, like Michelle Nunn in Georgia, going after David Perdue’s Bain-like behavior in business. But others, like Mark Udall in Colorado, went in an entirely different direction with overwrought attacks on “personhood” amendments and contraception. Meanwhile, even those who tried the “who’s on your side” argument often did so half-heartedly. Mark Pryor, in Arkansas, has resisted minimum wage hikes to allay his state’s largest employer, Wal-Mart. In Kentucky, Alison Lundergan Grimes pushed the issue hard, but was notoriously ambivalent about touting another policy that has helped hundreds of thousands of low-income Kentuckians, the Affordable Care Act. In Iowa, Bruce Braley hit his opponent, Joni Ernst, on the minimum wage and outsourcing, but his self-styled prairie populism was sorely undermined by his farmer-slighting comment in a closed-door meeting with Texas trial lawyers.

In some places, the “who’s on your side” argument still carried the day for Democrats. In New Hampshire, Jeanne Shaheen fended off Scott Brown by arguing that he was very much not on the state’s side—someone with closer ties to Wall Street than the Granite State. In Connecticut, the very vulnerable governor, Dannel Malloy, was able to give the Romney treatment to his opponent, former private equity executive Tom Foley. In Michigan, Gary Peters won an open Senate seat with a classic Rust Belt populist campaign, even as Michigan’s Republican governor was reelected.

But all of the other aforementioned Democrats lost, not least because of their startlingly paltry support among non-college-educated white voters, precisely those who stand to benefit most from policies like raising the minimum wage and expanded health coverage. This is causing great consternation for Democratic strategists and pollsters, who, as Washington Post blogger Greg Sargent noted on Wednesday, blame a “failure to connect with these voters’ economic concerns.” Democrats may have campaigned on issues like the minimum wage and pre-K education, "but these didn’t cut through people’s economic anxieties, because they didn’t believe government can successfully address them." Pollster Mark Mellman told him, “People are deeply suspicious that government can deliver on these problems. And they are not wrong. We’ve been promising that government can be a tool to improve people’s economic situation for decades, and by and large, it hasn’t happened.”

Part of the problem, no doubt, is a messaging one: getting more voters to understand why some of the Democratic policies they support have not come into fruition because they have been blocked by Republicans in Congress. That the minimum wage could be $10.10 an hour, were it not for Republicans voting against it. That the infrastructure bill Democrats have intermittently been pushing, which would have paid for x or y project in the voters’ district and created x or y jobs, was blocked by Republicans on this or that date. Democrats should also be taking more credit for small pocketbook gains they have secured for people, whether it’s reductions in credit card fees in the credit card reform bill of 2009 or lower student loan costs as a result of the administration’s reforms or the slowing growth in health premiums for many private plans under the Affordable Care Act. Some Democrats have a congenital wariness about attaching hard dollar figures to their policies and proposals, and need to get over that if they want voters to grasp what’s at stake. As one former Democratic elected official put it to me this week, “You’ve got to own the shit that you’ve done and make [Republicans] own the stuff they haven’t done.”

But the problem isn’t just messaging. As Harold Meyerson notes at the American Prospect, the Democrats also need to come up with a broader agenda to address voters’ economic anxiety in an age of stagnant wages and soaring inequality: