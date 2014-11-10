The weekend’s big news actually broke on Friday: The Supreme Court has decided to hear King v. Burwell, one of the lawsuits challenging the federal government’s authority to hand out tax credits for millions of people using Obamacare to buy health insurance in 37 states.

The justices didn’t have to take the case, at least right now. Similar cases are working their way through the federal courts and there was a significant chance that all of the Circuit-level courts would ultimately reject the lawsuit, just as three judges in the Fourth Circuit did with King. The Court's decision to grab King for this term suggests that at least four justices think the lawsuit has merit, since it takes four to agree to hear a case. It could also suggest those four are confident they have a fifth vote on their side—enough, in other words, to constitute a majority.

The basis for the case, first developed by the Cato Institute's Michael Cannon and Case Western University's Jonathan Adler, is one ambiguous passage in the law. The controversy is over whether it matters and, if so, how to interpret it. If you’re reading this item, you probably don’t need a primer on the merits of the case—or lack thereof. (If want a refresher on the facts, click here; if you want to know why the case is so weak, click here.) But now that this lawsuit actually has a chance of succeeding, people are starting to talk about its potential impact, which could be severe.

Obamacare's tax credits are a critical part of the program—more critical, in fact, than the individual mandate that has caused so much controversy. Without those tax credits, millions of people would suddenly find insurance unaffordable. They’d stop paying their premiums and become uninsured. This, in turn, would trigger a secondary effect. Young and healthy people would drop coverage disproportionately, since they have the least incentive to pay higher premiums. Insurers would react by raising prices further, scaring away yet more people. In some places, the protections for people with pre-existing conditions—among the law's most popular features, even among conservatives—could become meaningless and even unsustainable.