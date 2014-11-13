It’s a measure of Mark’s confusion, I think, that he drops his older brother for a man of enormous wealth, and Aspergers-like authority, a “coach” who knows very little about wrestling but who wants the guys he’s training to call him Eagle, to flatter his prowess, and damn near worship him. It’s what some du Ponts were accustomed to, I daresay, and John has a forbidding mother (Vanessa Redgrave) who scorns just about everything her son does. So he’s a wreck, too, and even with a net worth of $250 million, he soaks up grief from Mom. (If you investigate, you discover that du Pont only opened Foxcatcher as a wrestling academy after his mother had died.)

The strange bond between du Pont and Mark Schultz is the core of an impressive, disturbing, and very well-acted film that never escapes being cold and claustrophobic. Carell delivers a startling performance, even if it seems a little more fit for Oscar than derived from life. That’s not meant as criticism. It’s simply that du Pont is so bizarre, it’s difficult to measure him as a person, or to see why Mark permits his own state of semi-slavery. This is where the film seems not just shy about the facts, but determined to avoid them. When du Pont insists that Mark wrestle with him, and Mark goes gently in the contest, so many questions need to be asked, yet the film never cares to explore them, just as it does not get into the large financial reasons why Mark and Dave (and the wrestling authorities) might have gone along with du Pont’s wishes. In time, as if to rebuke Mark, du Pont employs Dave as a coach at Foxcatcher. That’s an intriguing dramatic gesture, and it may have happened that way. But then you have to recall that du Pont shot Dave eight years later, when Dave was still employed at Foxcatcher and living there with his family. I’m not sure that Mark had been near the place in years.

The movie suggests that du Pont had demoralized Mark, introduced him to cocaine, ruined his training regime, and broken his brittle spirit. In which case, why did Dave stay at Foxcatcher so long afterwards with his family? Nancy Schultz is played by Sienna Miller, a talented actress who was Tippi Hedren in The Girl, with Toby Jones playing Hitchcock and on stage in the London revival of Terence Rattigan’s Flare Path. I looked forward to seeing her, but as it turns out she does and says very little in the film, except smile at people and scream with distress when Dave is murdered. Quite reasonably, Nancy Schultz sued du Pont for wrongful death after he was convicted of murder, and won a large settlement. She deserved it. But we deserve more candor and detail about what really happened.

It’s understandable that Bennett Miller should have been fascinated by the du Pont-Schultz case and wanted to make a film from it. But sometimes the defense of “based on a true story” evades both the real facts and their fictional potential. Mark Schultz and Nancy are still alive—du Pont died in prison in 2010, at the age of 72. He left 80 percent of his estate to a Bulgarian wrestler; that will has been challenged and upheld. This is a compelling film, as far as it goes, and worth seeing for the actors. The script is by E. Max Frye (the electric Something Wild) and Dan Futterman, both of whom have proven themselves in the past. But the content of Foxcatcher is frustratingly muffled. There’s a new book on the case, by Mark Schultz and David Thomas, but it is notably absent from the film’s credits. I don’t think the picture adds much to study of the real case—it may leave experts laughing. And I fear its caution stops short of the great film that it might have been, and which some charitable critics are claiming is there.