The New Republic was "frankly an experiment" when it was founded in 1914, and not just in ideas—in design, too. From our austere, text-heavy first issue to the colorful cover of our 100th anniversary issue, only the name at the top has stayed the same. The various redesigns of the magazine, seen here, reflect the shifts in artistic sensibility and changes in the way news is consumed. The magazine didn’t print colored covers until the ‘60s, and it took another ten years for images to appear consistently on the cover. Take a look at the first issue of every redesign in the magazine's history.

(For optimal viewing, click the first image and use the right-arrow key to flip through the slideshow.)