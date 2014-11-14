Instead, to move forward, the House had no choice but to pass the Senate legislation despite grave misgivings among supporters there. This it did narrowly, followed by a hastily-crafted bill straightening out some of the policy and finances of the reform effort, which the Senate could take up as a budget matter under the “reconciliation” process, which disallow a filibuster, thus requiring only a simple majority.

Yes, this was “a big f—ing deal,” as Joe Biden was caught on mic remarking to a triumphant Obama. Democrats at the time believed public opinion on Obamacare would inevitably swing in their favor. No one foresaw the loss of the House in 2010, the continuing unpopularity of the law, the horribly botched rollout of healthcare.gov, the sinking approval ratings of the president after his reelection, and the loss of the Senate in 2014. I think it’s reasonable to speculate that Democrats’ congressional fortunes would not subsequently have declined as sharply if the effort to pass the Affordable Care Act had collapsed. But even so, the impression lingers that Democrats would never have forgiven themselves for failing to cross the finish line on health care reform in 2010.

The problem is that there is no fixing the Affordable Care Act—or rather, there is no legislative adjustment to it available. It might as well have been carved in stone. If, somehow, a health care reform bill could have passed with significant bipartisan support, then likely it would have been possible in the years since for congressional majorities to adjust it as necessary, with a “technical corrections” bill here and a rider there—even with a change in control of Congress. That’s impossible now. Democrats don’t have the power, and the GOP has no intention of helping Obamacare out.

Hence the heavy lifting of the executive branch in trying to make it work, with such decisions as the delay of the employer mandate and the continuation of high-risk pools that were supposed to be dissolved when the exchanges opened. Hence the John Roberts reconstruction of the legislation turning the penalty for failing to comply with the individual mandate into a tax. Even worse, everybody knows that there was no way the bill could have passed with this “tax” provision labeled as such. And now here we go again: Roberts and the Supreme Court will either have to fix a glaringly obvious problem in the black letter of the law on their own, or—yikes.

And that’s where the sense of fragility comes from. Democrats like to say that Obamacare is a done deal, and everybody should move on. Except that it’s still very much a work in progress, and the progress that takes place does so against the backdrop of a unified opposition party, a skeptical public, and a Supreme Court that has issues of its own, about which we will no doubt find out more soon. And then, of course, there’s the unthinkable: What if the GOP captures the White House in 2016? Short answer: Obamacare is dead. And that would be its own “big f—ing deal” for the legacy of a presidency that is now seriously troubled.