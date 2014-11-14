No one knows for sure what Obama would do, but the signs point to his vetoing the bill. “The administration, as you know, has taken a dim view of these kind of legislative proposals in the past,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Wednesday. “I think it’s fair to say that our dim view of these kinds of proposals has not changed.” Of course, Obama could either sign the legislation or leave it unsigned, which has the same effect of making it law.

If Obama does veto, then the question is whether the Senate has enough votes to override this veto. Because the Senate doesn’t turn over until January, they probably won't have the 67 votes needed to override it, yet. They might with the Republican majority, though.

All this makes the Keystone drama’s final act, years in the making, look like a lost cause for activists. But they have one last chance to block the project. The pipeline would go through Nebraska and there’s a legal dispute over whether the governor or a state agency has authority to approve it. The Nebraska Supreme Court has heard the case and if the court rejects the route, then TransCanada, the company building the pipeline, would have to push back its timeline while it develops a new route. The longer the delay, the more expensive, and less financially viable it becomes. CNBC yesterday even noted that oil prices may be getting too low to make the project profitable.

Meanwhile, the arguments for the pipeline continue to be weak. Proponents tout the number of jobs it would create (not many) and the oil it would bring (which doesn't lower gas prices). Danny Vinik has pointed out that Keystone is more a gift to big business than to average Americans. And it may very well be one of the only substantive pieces of legislation that Congress passes this year.

—Rebecca Leber