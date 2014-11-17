They actually illustrate no such thing. Gruber’s assertion that opacity provided ACA proponents with huge political advantages had nothing to do with the question of whether the ACA statute provides for subsidies in every state. In that narrow sense, Klein is correct that the Gruber controversies are unrelated. But Obamacare's opponents are blending the two episodes into one because together they establish motive, means, and opportunity—and thus a plausible excuse for conservatives to gut the ACA.

To do the right's bidding, the justices will need confidence that the public and the media won’t perceive an adverse ruling in King v. Burwell as unwarranted or out of the ordinary. Never mind that the ACA debate was, in reality, the most transparent legislative processes in the recent history of big Congressional action. One of the people who helped make it possible says the opposite. And it’s easier for the Court to do damage to an illegitimate law, or one built on a foundation of lies, than one that has achieved consensus.

The suggestion that the ACA benefitted from a lack of transparency actually serves the right in two ways. By reducing the public’s faith in the law, yes, but also by allowing conservatives to treat every controversy surrounding it as effectively insoluble. Whatever the law’s supporters and authors claim about the intent and meaning of the statute, the right no longer needs a fact-based response. They can instead deny the existence of a basic truth about the law because as Gruber suggests, the law was designed to hide the truth about itself. The scheme to compel states to set up their own exchanges was just another crude mechanism hidden within the text—and when it failed, the Obama administration pretended it never existed.

Taken together, this provides conservative elites the narrative they know they’ll need to explain away a hugely controversial ruling.

That doesn’t mean the Court will reach that ruling. And it doesn’t mean the right alone is working the refs ahead of this case. But the claims the law’s supporters make about King—that it’s flimsy, that it’s a naked solicitation of judicial activism, that the stakes include the lives of people who have made irreversible treatment decisions based on a shared belief that their benefits were durable—are all true. For the most critical patients, the proposed bait and switch is akin to granting public land to worthy recipients without telling them the water supply's been poisoned.