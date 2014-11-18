None of this makes the Obamacare opposition seem even a tiny bit reasonable, but it does present a few good opportunities to explain why liberals think most of this is all window-dressing for a simpler explanation: Conservatives don’t just oppose distributive programs that help the poor and working class—these programs drive them batty in and of themselves. That Obamacare patched up the single biggest hole in the federal safety net, and in so doing extended government-sponsored health benefits to people through every stage of life, intensifies this reaction. Obamacare effectively settled a decades-long debate over the nation’s character in the left’s favor, and did so on a partisan basis. How could conservatives not be incensed?

But “we lost and they won” is only a justification for bad sportsmanship. The trick is to make the opposition look more sporting. Salam laments that Democrats tailored their health care legislation to obscure and delay transfers so that budget analysts wouldn’t treat the law as they might a single-payer program, where instead of taxes, expenditures, premiums, and payouts, everything coming in is a tax, and everything going out is an expenditure. I explored this issue at length last week. Suffice it to say, I think the right’s memory has grown conveniently spotty. Salam is correct to note that Democrats took steps to ensure that the Congressional Budget Office didn’t return a cost-estimate that made the law politically toxic. As a result, the law’s benefits rolled out later than they ought to have, those benefits aren't as generous as many liberals would have preferred, and insurance companies get to pocket more money than they would have otherwise. There were real tradeoffs involved. In 2011, in a different context, Salam mocked the kind of scolding he’s now directing at Obama. “Ah, he made the program marginally less politically poisonous, which will make it harder for us to demonize him. Now let’s attack him for hypocrisy!” he wrote, paraphrasing critics. The policy architect in that instance was Paul Ryan, who proposed phasing out the existing Medicare program, but only after 10 years, and only for future retirees. At the time, Salam didn’t believe his opponents’ rhetorical strategy had much merit. “I mean, I get it,” he added. “But also: let’s move on."

The Ryan Medicare plan is instructive, particularly in its original, platonic form, because it’s one of the most contentious provisions of the Republican budget, and one Salam and other conservatives have been most at pains to defend. Salam is on firmer ground when he singles out Obama for insisting that “if you like your insurance plan, you’d be able to keep it.” Obama was categorical where he should have been more measured, and thus damaged his credibility. But as many times as Obama said “if you like your plan you can keep your plan,” or some iteration thereof, I’m willing to bet Ryan has promised that under his Medicare plan, benefits for everyone over 55 would “remain as they are, without change” at least twice as often.

Just about every Republican who supports these Medicare reforms has repeated this claim in one venue or another. Salam himself once allowed that “the goal of Romney-Ryan is to protect Medicare in essentially its current form.” It is the political linchpin of Ryan's plan.

It's also no more defensible than “if you like your plan you can keep your plan.” If the phaseout Ryan proposed ever begins, younger seniors will be closed out of the old system, and as elderly beneficiaries cycled through that system, it would unravel. The beneficiary pool in both traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage would shrink and age, Medicare Advantage plans would disappear or become prohibitively expensive, the old system would lose its powers of scale, and drive millions of seniors into the new Obamacare-like private market. The disruption would begin gradually, and then accelerate, by which point most of the people who voted for the plan—not to mention the president who signed it—would be long out of office. This is one way to moot objections of the sort that the bill only became law because the president “misled the public.”