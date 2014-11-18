During his midterm campaign, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell regularly deflected questions about climate change by saying he is “not a scientist.”

But apparently McConnell will make an exception when it comes to the Keystone XL pipeline. In remarks on the Senate floor, hours before a vote on a bill that fast-tracks construction of the pipeline, McConnell pointed to the “science” supporting the legislation.

“Those who took a serious look at the science and the potential benefits reached the conclusion long ago,” he said Tuesday. “They understand that the whole drama over Keystone has been as protracted as it is unnecessary. We hope to turn the page on all of that today."



The same thing can be said of Republican obstinacy on climate change: It's been protracted and unnecessary. Too bad Congress is nowhere near turning that particular page.