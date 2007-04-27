Drinking didn't just add lots of calories to my diet—it also made the eating worse. I gained a lot of weight during my days at Ports, my regular hangout in West Hollywood in the 1980s, and not only from the watercress and cheese pie and the albondigas en chipotle (which came with a thick layer of melted cheese on top; I would always eat this first, then send the dish back to the kitchen for more). Often, in fact, I wouldn't eat at the restaurant at all—just drink. But I'd almost always drink for entirely too long and develop a raging alcoholic hunger, of the kind that can only be satisfied by protein and grease. To assuage it, I'd stop for tacos at the AstroBurger on the way home—or pull into the Boys supermarket and buy a bag each of tortilla chips and shredded sharp cheddar, then, at my place, make an immense plate of nachos, which I'd eat sitting up in bed.

Maybe if I had been more physically active, the effects of this behavior wouldn't have been so dire, but I've never been particularly athletic. I love tennis, and, in the late '70s and early '80s in L.A., I was on the courts at seven in the morning most weekdays—but, after I moved to Greenwich, Connecticut, in 1994, I pretty much gave it up. (There were fewer places to play, you had to use expensive indoor courts much of the year, and I simply had less time.) For a year or so in the late '90s, until work pressures intervened, I also took up fencing. And I'll deny this if you tell anybody, but, a few months ago, I began working out with a trainer a couple of times a week at the local health club. The best thing about this is that it gives me an excuse to go out afterwards and have a nice lunch.

It is my opinion that whoever said "Nothing tastes as good as thin feels" has probably never sat down with three ounces of Iranian osetra, a stack of freshly made blinis (the kind that aren't made with pancake mix), a small bone spoon, and nobody else in the room; or attacked a steaming plateful of fettuccine alfredo made the right way (with only very rich butter and the best parmigiano-reggiano, no cream); or addressed a big, juicy bacon-cheeseburger with homemade fried onion rings and a bottle of Cornas on the side.

Or maybe that person has done all or some of the above and just didn't like the experience. It's possible, I guess. We all have blind spots in our appreciative abilities. Vladimir Nabokov apparently didn't see the point of music. François Truffaut, in so many ways the quintessential Frenchman, considered food a necessary annoyance, and probably would have preferred watching an Ozu movie for the fourteenth time to eating lunch. Me, I wouldn't care if I never saw Cirque du Soleil again in my life.

Ah, but you might point out that, while I may know how good a lot of food tastes, I probably don't know how good thin feels. That's not quite true. I've never been thin enough to wear a Speedo or my wife's jeans, but I've lost enough weight on several occasions in my adult life to have experienced the feeling of well-being that comes with comparative physical lightness. I like that feeling. I like being able to wear clothes better, to have more energy, to feel more attractive and faster on my feet.