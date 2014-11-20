President Barack Obama’s forthcoming executive order on immigration, to be announced Thursday, could protect as many as 3.5 million immigrants from deportation. But his critics, mainly but not exclusively on the right, say he's overstepping his political and legal bounds. That's a polite way of characterizing the reaction, anyway. Here are all the new, unflattering titles that conservatives have bestowed on Anything-But-President Obama.

Monarch

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Undeterred, President Obama appears to be going forward. It is lawless. It is unconstitutional. He is defiant and angry at the American people. If he acts by executive diktat, President Obama will not be acting as a president, he will be acting as a monarch.”

Caesar

Mark Krikorian: "Whatever their merits, the Reagan and Bush measures were modest attempts at faithfully executing legislation duly enacted by Congress. Obama’s planned amnesty decree is Caesarism, pure and simple. 'Precedent' isn’t the right word for the Obama crowd’s invocation of Reagan. The right word is 'pretext.'"

Dictator

Rep. Michele Bachmann: “He’s a dictator now. He’s making up the law as he goes along.”