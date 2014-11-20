There are obviously things within the realm of the law that would violate important norms in obvious ways. If purple-state Republicans used their discretion to divvy up electoral votes between presidential candidates in a way that ensured Republicans could regularly win the White House without winning the popular vote, it would be both totally legal and insanely undemocratic.

If Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama had a tacit understanding that he would pardon any of her aides accused of engaging in fraud or campaign finance violations before he left office, it would likewise constitute a huge violation of the norms surrounding the pardon power.

But deferred action doesn’t come anywhere close to crossing the line. The argument against it rests on the notion that Obama’s plan, while plausibly legal, is a huge affront to political norms, because Republicans in Congress and a vociferous segment of the public doesn’t want him to execute it.

A better argument, which Republicans in Congress make, is that Democrats just lost an election—badly—to a ticket of highly restrictionist Republicans, which means Obama is flouting the will of the electorate. Presumably Obama would reply that the GOP is claiming a mandate on the basis of record-low turnout—plus, since when do Republicans respect the will of the voters after they lose an election?—and we’d be right back where we started. But at least conservatives would be pointing to something tangible.

The standard they’re proposing instead is completely capricious and self-serving: That the right's reactive character is an inviolable norm, and that conservative outrage should thus help settle all other normative questions.