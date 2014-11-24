Photographer Camille Seaman has devoted ten years to exploring the Arctic and Antarctic, capturing the dramatic wreckage of global warming on thousands of icebergs. Her new book, Melting Away, is a collection of 75 photographs, each of which reveals the surprising uniqueness of these natural monuments. Surreal and haunting, the photos evoke a sense of both reverence and mourning, amounting to a profound visual statement about climate change and its toll on the polar regions of Earth.