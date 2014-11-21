As many as 4.3 million people now subject to deportation are getting a reprieve—and a chance to work legally—thanks to the executive action that President Obama announced on Thursday evening. But the phrase “as many as” is a critical one. The real number of people who take advantage of this program is likely to be smaller, for a variety of reasons that might please opponents and disappoint supporters of the move.

As Danny Vinik has explained, the newly protected include undocumented residents who were brought to the country as children but, because of their age or their date of arrival, did not qualify for the original Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Undocumented parents of legal residents and citizens can also qualify for the new program. But eligible people still have to apply to receive the protection and work authorization, and not everyone will.

The application process will be modeled after the one currently in place for those seeking DACA. Applicants to the current program have to submit a fee and documentation proving they fit all of the criteria, and then show up to an Application Support Center to provide biometric information like fingerprints. Since Obama introduced that program two years ago, around 55 to 60 percent of eligible people who were brought here as children applied for protection, according to the Migration Policy Institute’s Marc Rosenblum.

One of the most significant factors standing in the way greater participation has been cost: Applicants have to pay $465 to be considered. The government can waive the fee, but only in the harshest of circumstances—conditions like homelessness or lack of family support for those under 18 years old, or significant medical debts. An Immigration Policy Center report found that the fee deterred more than 43 percent of eligible non-applicants surveyed.