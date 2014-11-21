“The one and only!”

“That's good to hear. I keep reading that President Obama shredded it last night.”

He chuckled.

“I guess that's not true?” I asked.

“Not quite.”

He seemed pretty confident, but I needed to see for myself, because journalism. I followed signs up a flight of stairs to the entrance of the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom, where the Constitution is displayed along with the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

That’s where I encountered a cover-up, already in progress.

Inside the gallery, the Constitution looked for all the world like the genuine article. Grand, timeworn, impeccably calligraphed. But on either side of it stood a guard, enforcing the “no photography” rule. When I presented my press badge to the guard standing nearest the Preamble and told him I’d been dispatched to provide photographic evidence that the Constitution was still intact, he directed me to the media relations office on the other side of the building.

The security team there was suspiciously suspicious, as if I were the first reporter who'd ever asked about meeting with communications staff to obtain a photo of the Constitution. Instead of admitting me to the building, they called back to Archives staff to check out my story, and sat me on a bench along the wall of the entryway. A few minutes later, a public affairs specialist named Laura Diachenko approached me with bad news. The press is, of course, allowed to photograph the Constitution. But only by appointment, and generally before the museum opens (presumably to avoid creating tension with tourists, who must follow the no-photography rule).

I returned to my office, thwarted, and emailed Diachenko to request her most recent photos of the Constitution. She provided these…

…which do indeed resemble the documents I saw in the Rotunda. But I can not confirm their origins (other than that they were taken by Carol M. Highsmith after the Rotunda was renovated in 2003), nor do I have any way to confirm that the images don't depict some ersatz Constitution, replacing the one President Obama tore to pieces on Thursday night.

This mystery remains unsolved.