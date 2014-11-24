There have been so many vampire movies in the last couple of years. Why do you think they’ve been so popular?

I mean, it’s the last hundreds of years! Dracula is very OG. It’s because they don’t die! We hate death. What’s better than not dying? I’ve thought about it a long time and I would do it.

In the movie, the Girl walks around at night and sometimes attacks violent, predatory men. Did you intend it to have feminist themes?

Well, did you interpret it as a feminist movie?

Yeah, I did.

That probably says more about you than it does about me. A film is like a mirror. What I connect with in a movie is my own stuff. So consciously, no. It’s more about how surface are not what they seem. There’s more than meets the eye to people. It’s not just women, it’s everybody. Everybody in the world, in the film, in my mind, is much more than what you see on the surface. All people underneath have strange weird secrets inside and when you get to those things it makes you re-evaluate the outside and re-evaluate your assumptions. That’s what I’m interested. It’s not an -ism. All those things confine your thinking because they tell you, this is what it is, and then it’s done. I think everything just has to be considered in its own individual space and time.

It’s very abstract, observing your film become its own thing. I honestly believe it’s more about hearing what you think and what you liked, and what you were most exited about. I’ve been trying to understand the experience of releasing a film. For me personally, I really relate to Doc Brown, the inventor in Back to the Future. when he invents the Deloran people go and ride it all around time and mess up everything. That’s got nothing to do with Doc Brown! [pause] My film is a Delorean.

So what are you working on next?

It’s a color, English movie. It’s a cannibal love story set in a desert wasteland in Texas. I think it’s time for cannibals to become a sex symbol—a symbol of romance eternal. It’s very violent, psychedelic, apocalyptic—Road Warrior meets Dirty Dancing. It’s a savage pop fairytale.

Did you know you wanted to make movies when you were a kid?

I did. I got hooked on them. It’s how I assimilated and became American, through American pop culture and music—Madonna, Michael Jackson. And movies. I was always putting on shows and stuff. My dad got a camcorder when I was 12 and I started making films and imitating commercials. Like, I would remake commercials. I wasn’t like, I’m going to be a filmmaker. My parents, they never encouraged that; I don’t know how they even would have. Iranians don’t do that.

When did you first move to the United States?

In the ‘80s—I was a small kid.

Was it a hard adjustment?

Oh yeah. A hard adjustment? I went from [an Iranian community] in England to Miami. I also had an English accent and the kids used to stand around me in a circle and tell me to say things because they like the way it sounded. And I did it. I went along with it, and then one day—I remember the day—when I said: no, I’m not gonna say it. And then they kind of had no use for me and I was completely an outcast. So then I’d go sit and play in the dirt. I would go to the baseball diamond at recess the soft white dirt at the home plate, I would sit on it, and put the dirt on my legs and cover all my legs so they were white like chalk. I think I was like making myself invisible or something—like camouflage.

Wow, this is now turning into a really interesting psycho-therapy. I figured out some stuff about myself.