Marion Barry, like the city whose politics he dominated for a decade with inimitable style and mixed results, is no more. The man known as "mayor for life" of the nation's capital city was charismatic and needy, street-smart and pound-foolish, pathetic and charming, gregarious and awkward, an intellectual and a fool, an Eagle Scout who became a crack addict.

Among the city's white liberal elite, Barry started out as the great black hope and wound up as the great black joke. Yet among people like him—migrants from the South who came of age in the civil rights movement and gained access to the promise of American life for the first time filled with pent-up ambitions—he was often tolerated if not beloved, for his generous patronage, his sartorial style, his obvious contradictions, and his dogged refusal—no, complete inability—to be anything other than what he was: a flawed and unrepentant man. We won't see his likes again, and more than a few people, white and black, are saying, Thank God.

The town whose politics he dominated from 1978 to 1991 was the Chocolate City, so dubbed by funk master George Clinton, the black-majority municipality that surrounded and coexisted with and often endured entirely apart from the white minority enclave in the city's northwest quadrant which dominated the apparatus of the U.S. government and embodied the culture of national power. If Chocolate City has not yet passed, its days are numbered, and not many white people will mourn, which is too bad. It was a uniquely American place.

Chocolate City was the direct descendant of Washington City, the national metropolis that loomed as a black destination long before the Civil War. When white people had the constitutional right to own people as property, it was illegal to live as a free black person in Virginia, but not in the nation's capital. And so free African-Americans gravitated to the District of Columbia. By 1830, when the slave masters were at the apex of their power on Capitol Hill, a majority of the black people in Washington were already free.