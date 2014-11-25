The Ferguson Grand Jury has finished its deliberations and it’s not the outcome that local activists or their supporters had wanted. Nearly four months after Officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old, the Grand Jury decided not to indict Wilson on any charges. The St. Louis prosecutor, Robert McCulloch, announced the decision at 8 pm local time, or 9 pm Eastern time. Demonstrations on the streets of Ferguson followed and, as of midnight, several fires were burning in the area. Clashes between demonstrators and police appeared from afar to be less intense than the confrontations that convulsed the community in the late summer, but, on Tuesday morning, officials said the destruction and damage overnight had actually been worse.

McCulloch’s press conference was unusual in several respects. He began by attacking the media for reporting partial evidence and lashing out at social media for spreading rumors. He then summarized the evidence that the Grand Jury considered and, as promised, posted most of the relevant information online. One particularly vivid piece of evidence was Wilson’s own testimony, taken from what was reportedly a four-hour deposition and never before made public. Wilson described a confrontation in which Brown nearly overpowered the officer and grabbed at his gun, all while Wilson was still in the car. Afterwards, Brown took off running. Wilson said that he fired the fatal shots only after Brown had turned and seemed to be charging back at him—putting one hand "under his shirt and into his waistband," perhaps to grab a weapon, and having closed to within ten feet.

Wilson, like every other witness, might not have been telling the truth—either because he wanted to mislead the Grand Jury or because he simply remembers seeing and feeling what he wants to have seen and felt. That's human nature. Some other witnesses told different stories, suggesting—for example—that Brown was in the act of surrendering when Wilson killed him. Their recollections paint a very different portrait but could be flawed for the same reasons that Wilson's could be. According to McCulloch, witnesses frequently contradicted one another and, in some cases, they contradicted themselves. Physical evidence answered some but not all questions.

At this point, and pending a thorough examination of everything McCulloch has posted online, it's difficult to feel confident about exactly what happened in Ferguson on that day. Given the standards of Missouri law, which gives police officers deference when they claim self-defense, it’s also difficult to imagine a trial jury agreeing to convict Wilson of a crime. That alone might have been reason enough for a Grand Jury not to find “probable cause” of a crime, according to Frank Bowman, a professor of law at the University of Missouri: