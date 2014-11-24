In the wake of superstorm Sandy in 2012, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo led the way in linking a rise in extreme weather to climate change. “The denial and deliberation from extremists on both sides about the causes of climate change are distracting us from addressing its inarguable effects,” he wrote in an op-ed after the storm. But Cuomo has been notoriously silent on what’s causing more extreme weather. On Sunday, he did it again.

After a press conference, he linked last week’s catastrophic snowstorm in western New York to extreme weather, but he dodged what he called a "political debate" on the causes of climate change.

"I don't want to get into a political debate at this time about climate change causes, et cetera," he said. "Forget the causes. Is it global warming? Is it reliance on fossil fuels? Forget the causes. What is inarguable is the result."

Cuomo has avoided discussing the causes of climate change in the past, too. In that same post-Sandy op-ed, Cuomo scarcely mentioned fossil fuels. As Capital New York notes, Cuomo also avoided how human activity plays a role in his memoir. “There's debate over global warming, but surely we must all agree that extreme weather patterns have developed,” he says. “And most scientists believe these will accelerate in the coming years.”