5. Republicans Asked for It

If you believe, as I do, that the most important story in U.S. politics right now is what’s happening to the Republican Party, you should be grateful that they now command more of the spotlight. Maybe you’d be happier with a permanent Republican minority, but that’s not what they are, and as long as they’re going to exert control over the political system, better that they do it out in the open than behind the cover of a Democratic Senate. They may not have to “govern” or “cut deals” to make it through the next two years, but they need to deal with each other. This means figuring out whether and how to pass a budget, framing the debate for the Republican primary, and resolving inevitable tension between their celebrity senators who want to be president and the congressional leadership. These conflicts will reveal a great deal about the party even if it manages to avoid descending into chaos or striking a single deal with Obama.

6. Democrats Needed It

If you also believe, as I do, that the second most important story in U.S. politics right now is the Democratic Party’s post-Obama identity crisis, it’s worth considering the possibility that the party will have an easier time sorting that out if it isn’t wasting a bunch of resources half-controlling a gridlocked Congress. Obama’s agenda is mostly tapped out. The party’s broader agenda is pretty stale. Hillary Clinton doesn’t have an agenda.

It’s plausible that Democrats can hold on to the presidency even without addressing any of these problems—that they can win by virtue of not being Republicans. But that’s not a recipe for inspiring anyone, and it’s definitely not a recipe for making the country better. If Democrats still controlled the Senate, they would consume themselves with minutae, fearful of stepping on Clinton’s toes, and would never challenge her to do anything bold. Relinquishing that control means they can’t set the agenda for her. That’s unfortunate for her—and the GOP’s big victory in November increases the stakes of her candidacy considerably. But I think there’s a real chance that the Republican sweep will create the incentive for her, and the party infrastructure, to offer up something interesting, rather than cede the policy conversation to the GOP or rest on her laurels.