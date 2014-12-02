The St. Louis Rams "Hands Up" Controversy Shows How the Ferguson Prosecutor Got It Wrong

On Sunday, several St. Louis Rams football players took the field with their arms raised in the iconic gesture of protest against Michael Brown’s killing. The display soon prompted an indignant response from the St. Louis Police Officers Association, which released a statement condemning the behavior and calling on the Rams and the NFL to punish the players and issue an apology. “[N]ow that the evidence is in and Officer Wilson's account has been verified by physical and ballistic evidence as well as eye-witness testimony,” wrote a spokesman for the association, “it is unthinkable that hometown athletes would so publicly perpetuate a narrative that has been disproven over-and-over again." The spokesman complained that the players had “take[n] to the turf to call a now-exonerated officer a murderer.”

The episode was, in other words, a perfect illustration of the problem with St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch’s abuse of the grand jury process in deciding not to indict Wilson.

As I’ve pointed out before, McCulloch would have been perfectly justified in declining to indict Wilson on his own. The Missouri law governing police violence is written in such a way as to make a conviction enormously difficult under the best of circumstances, and the evidence in this case was murky.

But McCulloch didn’t simply pass on indicting Wilson. He chose to have his decision validated by the grand jury. These are two very different processes, with vastly different implications. Had McCulloch simply thrown up his hands, sans grand jury, and said he didn’t have a case, the blowback would have been intense. But most of it--at least among those not already committed to one view or another*--would have focused on the law that creates such a high bar for prosecutions. And that would have been a good thing. Any law that consistently makes policemen feel justified in killing unarmed people, rather than forcing police to make every effort to neutralize people through non-lethal means, is a deeply suspect law.