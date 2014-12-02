The St. Louis Rams "Hands Up" Controversy Shows How the Ferguson Prosecutor Got It Wrong

As I’ve pointed out before, McCulloch would have been perfectly justified in declining to indict Wilson on his own. The Missouri law governing police violence is written in such a way as to make a conviction enormously difficult under the best of circumstances, and the evidence in this case was murky.

But McCulloch didn’t simply pass on indicting Wilson. He chose to have his decision validated by the grand jury. These are two very different processes, with vastly different implications. Had McCulloch simply thrown up his hands, sans grand jury, and said he didn’t have a case, the blowback would have been intense. But most of it--at least among those not already committed to one view or another*--would have focused on the law that creates such a high bar for prosecutions. And that would have been a good thing. Any law that consistently makes policemen feel justified in killing unarmed people, rather than forcing police to make every effort to neutralize people through non-lethal means, is a deeply suspect law.

A simple non-indictment decision from McCulloch would also have left Wilson’s status ambiguous—at least in terms of public perception, if not legally. It would have allowed Wilson to avoid a trial, but few neutral observers would have felt comfortable claiming that he’d been vindicated, much less found blameless. In the public mind, there would have been a giant asterisk hanging over his case, a kind of moral limbo that seems justified for the killer of an unarmed teenager absent a full-blown legal proceeding.