Rolling Stone's UVA Rape Story Has Problems, But Don't Let Them Obscure the Appalling Truth

What we will all be allowed to happily forget is that there are plenty of real stories of rape: of violent rape, frat house rape, gang rape, date rape; that most rape accusers do not lie and that in fact it’s quite likely, statistically, that Jackie herself did not lie. But the most serious thing that we’ll be allowed to forget is the very point of Erdely’s story, whatever its strengths or flaws may be determined to be: The system does not work.

Actually, in both the case of the UVA rape and in the case of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri the major takeaway of recent weeks should be that our systems do not work.

I am not just referring here to the criminal justice system, which has never worked well for women or for people of color, who are too often reflexively made the suspects (and villains) in the very crimes they report. Those who have been assaulted or raped should feel that telling their stories will not automatically result in their own character assassination and the exoneration of the more powerful figures they have accused. Our police and our courts consistently fail the people they need to serve—those who have the least power, the least authority, who are structurally disadvantaged by dint of their identities.

But the result of these failures is that victims and those maddened by the flaws in our official justice system have begun to seek workaround alternatives, to turn to auxiliary systems of adjudication—internal university committees, guidance counselors, Title IX, investigative journalists, social media and punditry—for satisfaction.

The alternatives we have put in place to contain the overflow are not built to do the job of courts, and can result in a domino effect of inefficacy and distortion. Consider that the weaknesses of the criminal system prompted Jackie not to tell her rape story first to police, but rather to friends—many of whom, she claims, blamed her and urged her not to go to authorities—and then to the university’s private system, which she says treated her poorly. It’s not so hard to imagine that by the time she got to Erdely with her story, she might reasonably have been fearful of retaliation. It was Jackie’s discomfort with identifying her victims, and her fear of the consequences, Erdely told The Washington Post, that led her to tread too delicately in her investigations.