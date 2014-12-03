Rolling Stone's UVA Rape Story Has Problems, But Don't Let Them Obscure the Appalling Truth

The alternatives we have put in place to contain the overflow are not built to do the job of courts, and can result in a domino effect of inefficacy and distortion. Consider that the weaknesses of the criminal system prompted Jackie not to tell her rape story first to police, but rather to friends—many of whom, she claims, blamed her and urged her not to go to authorities—and then to the university’s private system, which she says treated her poorly. It’s not so hard to imagine that by the time she got to Erdely with her story, she might reasonably have been fearful of retaliation. It was Jackie’s discomfort with identifying her victims, and her fear of the consequences, Erdely told The Washington Post, that led her to tread too delicately in her investigations.

Of course, big stories and criminal disputes have long been hashed out in the press before, or in addition to, being considered by the legal system. Investigative journalism is important precisely because it can often tell stories that courts and criminal justice systems can’t or won’t fully address. But when the press becomes one of the only organs by which we evaluate the veracity of criminal allegations, and when the journalism itself gets distorted by accumulated distrust of both official and substitute systems of justice, there is a big problem.

Every single word of Erdely’s story, and of Jackie’s story, may still be true. In fact, the University of Virginia’s willingness—upon press exposure—to temporarily shut down their fraternities suggests that they don’t seem to think that this story rings false, which speaks damningly to the likelihood that this horrific event occurred in some form, and that even if it did not, others like it occur regularly, at UVA and on other college campuses.