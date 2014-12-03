'Still Alice' Isn't the Year's Best Film But It May Be the Most Important

What are you scared of? The movies love to indulge that question. They say, “Can you imagine the monster waiting, and watching you, in the attic, in the cellar, or in the little house down the lane? I dare you to find out.” The gotcha game is played for fun, and it teases all the real scary thoughts we have. Even in Texas, the whims of politicians are more troubling than the chance of a chainsaw massacre in the backcountry, preying on lost motorists. Texas is not as interesting as that.

But we are all afraid of being lost—we always have been. The grip of Cormac McCarthy’s novel The Road is that of order, grace, and tolerance being lost. A man walks the toxic land alone, having to survive—that is bad enough, but the dread is greater because he has his child, a boy, with him. The fear that haunts most people is the vulnerability of being a parent—you could lose your treasure. Life is easier if you are unattached, but that solitude can drive you crazy. The thing that frightens me is being unable to finish a sentence I’ve begun. (As readers of this column, you may say you know exactly what I mean—or thought I meant.)

In Still Alice, Alice Howland (Julianne Moore) is 50, and a professor of linguistics at Columbia. She lives in the city with her husband John (Alec Baldwin). They have three grown children who are out in the world, to some degree. She is said to be a very good teacher and she lectures to large classes until one day she loses her thread. She goes to a neurologist and discovers that she has early-onset Alzheimer’s. This is rare for someone her age, but it is additionally alarming because the younger you are, the faster the disease moves. Reviews are supposed to leave movie endings unspoiled. But no one is going to go to Still Alice with too much hope. It’s a more effective proposition in the movie business to say the Earth is cracking in two—and of course it is, metaphorically speaking.

Why has Still Alice been made then? Well, its two directors, Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland, found a novel, by Lisa Genova, and they were the more struck by its potential because Glatzer was beginning to suffer from ALS, the neurogenerative disorder known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The two directors are married, and they made an intriguing movie based on the life of Errol Flynn—The Last of Robin Hood—which flopped. Glatzer was ill as Still Alice was made, and Westmoreland has said that Glatzer’s illness gave everything, “a sense of deeper purpose.” So it should. Alzheimer’s is as daunting a subject as being sent to Riker’s Island or ending up a bag lady on the street. (I knew a screenwriter once who was working on those fates befalling a middle-aged, “successful” married couple.)