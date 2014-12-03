In short, we still have a spending problem. But that problem isn’t getting worse, at least for now. All else equal, that's progress.

The future is another, more complicated story. National health spending traditionally tracks the economy pretty closely. When the economy is strong, people feels secure about their jobs and have more money to spend on everything—including health care. When the economy is weak, people get nervous about their jobs and have less money to spend on everything—including health care. The recession ended a few years ago but the economy has been growing slowly. Growth seems to be picking up now, which is great, but it also means that health care spending will start to accelerate too.

“Continued slow growth in health spending is consistent with the historical relationship between the economy and health spending,” says Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “If current trends are following history, one would have expected health spending growth to be small in 2013 with the lingering effects of the recession.”

The questions are by how much health care spending will accelerate—and about that, nobody can be sure. The optimistic case is that the slowdown in health care spending isn’t entirely the product of a slow economy. Another possible factor could be changes in the health care market—in particular, the increasing use of plans with high out-of-pocket costs, which discourage people from getting health care services they might not need. Yet another could be the influence of the Affordable Care Act—which reduced what Medicare pays for services while introducing tax and spending modifications designed to bring down the price of care.

One reason to be optimistic is the way CMS broke down the changes in health care spending. The growth (not the actual level) in health care spending actually slowed in a bunch of key areas, including physician services, out-of-pocket spending, and Medicare expenditures. The big jumps were in Medicaid, partly because Obamacare had already opened up enrollment to more people, and prescription drugs, partly because the previous year had been absurdly low due to some high-profile drugs losing their patent status and becoming much cheaper.