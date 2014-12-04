Why the Left and Right Are Both Angry at Eric Garner's Death

Liberals and conservatives alike were outraged by the outcome. At the Federalist, Sean Davis wrote, “It defies reason. It makes no sense.” Some conservatives even said that the case required an investigation by the Department of Justice. (The DOJ did, in fact, announce that it was investigating the case later Wednesday evening.) Liberals were equally appalled at the non-indictment.

Why do the left and right agree that officer Pantaleo should have faced criminal charges but disagree about the proper consequences for Officer Darren Wilson—the man who killed Michael Brown? A major reason is the video evidence. The facts are not up for dispute in the death of Garner as they were in Brown’s death. But that’s not the only reason. The hyper-partisan reaction to the events in Ferguson—which reflected very real differences about the role of race in America—masked the fact that the left and right both see problems with excessive force by police and a criminal justice system unable to hold them to account. “One hurdle to indicting Wilson (besides the evidence) was a perverse Missouri law,” wrote the Washington Examiner’s Timothy Carney on November 26. “Missouri law explicitly allows police to use violent force — to shoot people — if they believe they need to shoot in order to arrest someone they believe committed a felony.”

Figuring out what to do next is no simple matter. How should we reform our laws and criminal justice system so that the officer Pantaleos of the world don’t get a free pass? Better yet, how can we implement reforms so that the Michael Browns and Eric Garners of the world don’t end up dead in the first place? Any policy solutions are bound to require tradeoffs, and they won’t easy to make. “We can increase the training, the pay, and the number of police officers—while tightening the rules and regulations for when they are permitted to use force,” my colleague Yishai Schwartz wrote recently. “It will probably mean that some innocent cops will go to prison, and it may well mean more crime.”

But the fact is the current system isn’t working, and everyone knows it. The hard part is fixing it. Maybe now, we can finally start doing that.

—Danny Vinik