This Radiohead Song Perfectly Explains John Boehner's Immigration Problem

I doubt they will prevail. But the standoff is remarkable. One month on from an impressive midterm victory and Republicans in Congress are already fighting with each other over whether it’s wise to pick a government shutdown fight, or merely a fight over shutting down the Department of Homeland Security.

The most remarkable part about it, though, isn’t the infighting itself, but just how predictable and, thus, avoidable it was.

If you wind back the clock to early 2013, after Republicans lost the presidency, party leaders, including Boehner himself, concluded that getting right with immigrant communities was the key to general election viability, and that the easiest way to make inroads would be to team up with Democrats to pass immigration reform, potentially eliminating a big wellspring of nativist outbursts from prominent Republicans.