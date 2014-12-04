This Radiohead Song Perfectly Explains John Boehner's Immigration Problem

As you may have expected, House Speaker John Boehner’s plan to completely surrender in the fight over President Obama’s deferred deportation program, and pass it off as a strategic delay, isn’t sitting well with conservatives.

The good news for Boehner is that, since the fight plan amounts to surrender, it can probably pass in the House and Senate with plenty of help from Democrats. The bad news is that conservative hardliners, wise to the capitulative nature of the surrender plan, are trying to weaken support for it among other Republicans, and thus force Boehner back on to the government shutdown track.

I doubt they will prevail. But the standoff is remarkable. One month on from an impressive midterm victory and Republicans in Congress are already fighting with each other over whether it’s wise to pick a government shutdown fight, or merely a fight over shutting down the Department of Homeland Security.

The most remarkable part about it, though, isn’t the infighting itself, but just how predictable and, thus, avoidable it was.