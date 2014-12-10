House Republicans Voted Against the Environment More Than 500 Times in the Past Four Years

The House of Representatives will end its legislative session this week having recorded at least 234 votes against the environment in two years. According to a December 1 count by the minority staff on the Energy and Commerce committee, the House floor held 551 anti-environment votes over the four years since Republicans took control—including votes on bills and amendments that weakened Environmental Protection Agency regulations, opened lands to coal and oil, made changes to the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts, approved the Keystone XL pipeline, and more. The report also includes times Republicans rejected pro-climate and environment amendments from Democrats.

The EPA was the major target for the 113th Congress, with 145 votes to restrict EPA rulemaking and funding (note: there is double-counting in categories). There was a flurry of legislation surrounding the EPA proposal to limit carbon pollution from existing power plants. Several of the House's votes blocked funding for international action on climate change, specifically by defunding the IPCC, a scientific panel that compiles the best research on climate change and helps to inform the decisions of policymakers.