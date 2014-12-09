Mitch McConnell Has a Clever Strategy to Box In Obama and End Senate Gridlock. He Should Do It.

But I hope McConnell sticks to his guns on this one, because he’s completely correct about it. And if there’s a reason to think he will, it’s that it’s entirely consistent with his other, profound insights about the basic nature of legislative politics in America.

It really is true that too much business in Congress is determined by whether members are willing to take politically motivated messaging votes. Thus, other members—particularly in the minority—deploy messaging votes whenever they don’t like said business. My favorite example of this was when Senator Tom Coburn tried to derail health care reform in 2010 by introducing an amendment that would've prohibited exchange health plans from providing Viagra and other erectile dysfunction to convicted sex offenders. As it happens, Democrats were determined enough to pass Obamacare to vote down many of these kinds of amendments. But the threat of similar, less outrageous poison pills has deterred them from pursuing lower priority legislation in the Senate since they lost the House in 2011.

I think McConnell's probably right that these kinds of votes don't actually matter, just like he's right that most things in politics don’t turn on legislative minutiae, but rather on larger trends like economic performance and public perception of the president—which, it turns out, will be harmed more if he’s vetoing lots of popular-sounding legislation than if Dems are just blocking McConnell at every turn. McConnell wouldn't choose a more genteel legislative strategy if it weren't in his interest. But if he can prove that taking hard votes like this doesn't actually make much of a difference politically, then he can prove that the amendments themselves are worthless, or at least not to be feared, and perhaps make Congress a less ridiculous place in the long run.