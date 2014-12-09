Mitch McConnell Has a Clever Strategy to Box In Obama and End Senate Gridlock. He Should Do It.

Several commenters, including The New Republic's Danny Vinik, have made light of Mitch McConnell’s recently renewed pledge to hold a test vote on repealing Obamacare when he takes over as Senate majority leader in January.

In the same interview, though, he also renewed his commitment to eschewing one of outgoing Majority Leader Harry Reid’s signature tactics, which he's used to protect Democrats from having to vote on politically contentious poison pill amendments, sponsored by Republicans. The parliamentary procedure is slightly arcane, but the strategic rationale is pretty straightforward.

For the past four years, with control of the House in Republican hands, Democrats have had to content themselves with using the Senate as a staging ground for votes on legislation they, the public, and sometimes even Republicans, broadly support. President Obama would have signed this legislation if it ever reached his desk. But since the House has stood in the way, the value to Senate Democrats has been purely symbolic. And to deny Democrats even symbolic victories, Senate Republicans have flooded each legislative debate with amendments—some pertinent, some absurd—that Democrats didn’t want to vote on, or that threatened the legislative coalition behind the underlying bill. When Reid has stepped in to protect his members from these votes, McConnell has used it as a pretext to filibuster.

With McConnell coming into control of the Senate, the dynamic will now flip. Most of his priorities won’t be Obama’s priorities. If McConnell wants to test Obama, he needs to send bills to the White House for signature or veto. He can’t send Obama bills without Democratic votes to beat back filibusters. And he can’t get those votes if he bottles up their amendments. Thus his promise to open up the Senate.