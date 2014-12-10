Congress's Obamacare Witch Hunt Will Have a Chilling Effect on Academics

MIT economist and Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber took a beating Tuesday when he testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee about his comments on the legislative history of the Affordable Care Act. “Are you stupid?” committee chair Darrell Issa said to start the hearing. Two hours later, Representative Trey Gowdy, after reading Gruber’s past quotes about how Obamacare was written, asked, “Do you see a trend developing here?” Gruber said he didn’t understand the question. “It’s a lot of stupid quotes you’ve made,” Gowdy shot back. “That’s the trend.”

Gowdy’s partially right. Some of Gruber’s comments are plain wrong. But others, while inarticulate, are only stupid because they have become a political liability for Obamacare. The remarks themselves provide a useful, accurate look into how legislation is actually crafted—and why politics leads to suboptimal policies. By forcing Gruber to testify and prodding him to make more comments that could undermine the law, Gowdy and his Republican colleagues are telling academics that they are now part of the political process and must act accordingly. That’s a dangerous message.

In November, the Daily Caller unearthed comments Gruber made at a 2013 comments on the legislative history of Obamacare that seemed to substantiate the Republican belief that Democrats lied to the American people to pass the law. “This bill was written in a tortured way to make sure [the Congressional Budget Office] did not score the mandate as taxes,” he said. “If CBO scored the mandate as taxes, the bill dies, ok? … [L]ack of transparency is a huge political advantage and basically, you know, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically, that was really, really critical to getting this thing to pass.” In the ensuing days, conservative reporters dug up more comments of Gruber insulting the intellect of the American public.

There are three important points to make about those comments: