Elizabeth Warren Is Risking a Government Shutdown to Stop Wall Street. President Obama Should Join Her

We might get the first Elizabeth Warren Government Shutdown - http://t.co/QhESBQAxU0 — Timothy P Carney (@TPCarney) December 11, 2014

Carney now acknowledges that Warren, Nancy Pelosi, and the left may be making an important substantive point, but his initial sentiment is widely shared on the right. And in addition to exposing the shallowness of the right’s putative opposition to corporatism, it reveals a two-pronged misunderstanding of the politics of government shutdowns, which generally don’t favor the team supporting extraneous policy riders, and really don’t favor the party out of power in the White House.

A complicating factor for Warren and her supporters is that plenty of Democrats, including very powerful ones, support the omnibus spending bill as is, rider and all. Against a formidable bipartisan majority, any attempt to obstruct the bill’s passage can be construed as an effort to shutdown the government, just as when Ted Cruz and his small but determined group of supporters shut down the government over Obamacare in 2013.

The crucial difference is that last year, Cruz and his supporters in the House of Representatives, were demanding the inclusion of a contentious, extraneous policy rider in a spending bill as the price for keeping the government open. Warren, Pelosi, and other Democrats are trying to remove such a rider, not to insert it.