Elizabeth Warren Is Risking a Government Shutdown to Stop Wall Street. President Obama Should Join Her

The decision to tack a Wall Street-backed plan requiring the federal government to backstop risky financial trades on to legislation that would keep the government funded through next September has allowed liberal Democrats to take a stand against big banks and to pull back the veil on the GOP establishment’s coziness with Wall Street. It has also jeopardized passage of that spending bill, with an appropriations deadline looming this week.

With the mantle of populism at stake, you might think conservatives would seize upon the spectacle of Republican leaders teaming up with establishment Democrats to insure more of Wall Street’s activities, and align with liberal Democrats to strip the rider from the spending. Instead, they are happy to let Wall Street get its way, so long as it means they can blame Democrats for shutting down the government.

We might get the first Elizabeth Warren Government Shutdown - http://t.co/QhESBQAxU0 — Timothy P Carney (@TPCarney) December 11, 2014

Carney now acknowledges that Warren, Nancy Pelosi, and the left may be making an important substantive point, but his initial sentiment is widely shared on the right. And in addition to exposing the shallowness of the right’s putative opposition to corporatism, it reveals a two-pronged misunderstanding of the politics of government shutdowns, which generally don’t favor the team supporting extraneous policy riders, and really don’t favor the party out of power in the White House.

A complicating factor for Warren and her supporters is that plenty of Democrats, including very powerful ones, support the omnibus spending bill as is, rider and all. Against a formidable bipartisan majority, any attempt to obstruct the bill’s passage can be construed as an effort to shutdown the government, just as when Ted Cruz and his small but determined group of supporters shut down the government over Obamacare in 2013.