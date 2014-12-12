Ridley Scott's 'Exodus' Proves the "Bible Movies" Trend Is Nonsense

But lumping together all Bible movies borders on laziness. “Bible” is not a synonym for “Christian,” or even for “faith-based.” The Bible is source material, like Shakespeare or Greek mythology or even Marvel Comics. The Telegraph called 2014’s lineup “an unprecedented overture by Hollywood to America’s evangelical heartland.” They must have missed the fact that Noah is unashamedly Jewish. The difference between a movie made for religious motivations—like Son of God, Heaven is for Real, and God’s Not Dead—and movies that just happen to be based on Bible stories, like Noah and Exodus, is as dramatic as the difference between The Passion of the Christ and The Last Temptation of Christ. In fact, even the differences between Noah and Exodus are so dramatic as to make it strange to keep seeing them paired in trend stories.

Noah is not a “Bible movie” but a Darren Aronofsky movie. (The auteur director tried to help audiences along by calling his film “the least Biblical movie ever made.”) Likewise, Exodus is not a Bible movie but a Ridley Scott movie. It is hard to imagine two directors treating the source material more differently. Aronofsky is an auteur who had been parsing the story of Noah, Midrash-style, for years with his screenwriting partner, Ari Handel, and finally got the chance after Black Swan to go big. Scott has been a superstar rainmaker since he made Alien in 1979, and has made a career out of appealing to the broadest possible audience.

The story of Noah from Genesis is part of the Bible’s mythological pre-history, without form and void, allowing Aronofsky to use his imagination to populate his pre-flood universe with strange creatures. Exodus, on the other hand, offers Scott the distinct storytelling challenge of being set in a discernible time and place: Egypt, 1300 B.C.E.