Ridley Scott's 'Exodus' Proves the "Bible Movies" Trend Is Nonsense

Everyone knows that 2014 is supposed to be the Year of Bible Movies. Back at the end of 2013, the Telegraph's Nick Allen wrote a story that predicted “Biblical films’ Hollywood comeback.” “Superheroes,” the headline claimed, “are being elbowed out by Noah and Mary as Hollywood makes 2014 the year of the Biblical epic.” Allen mentions Noah and Exodus: Gods and Kings as part of a “series of unashamedly Christian biblical epics” coming this year.

The Daily Beast’s Andrew Romano traced the trend to the star reality-TV producer Mark Burnett, whose History Channel miniseries "The Bible" was so popular that Burnett, a devout Christian, was inspired to create the Jesus movie Son of God, released in February. NPR noted in March that Noah, Son of God, and Exodus constituted “a flood of biblical proportions this year in Hollywood,” and the Hollywood Reporter kept the story going. “Easter weekend provided further evidence that 2014 is indeed the year of the Bible movies.” (Heaven Is for Real, Noah, and God’s Not Dead were all in the box-office top 10 that week.)

But lumping together all Bible movies borders on laziness. “Bible” is not a synonym for “Christian,” or even for “faith-based.” The Bible is source material, like Shakespeare or Greek mythology or even Marvel Comics. The Telegraph called 2014’s lineup “an unprecedented overture by Hollywood to America’s evangelical heartland.” They must have missed the fact that Noah is unashamedly Jewish. The difference between a movie made for religious motivations—like Son of God, Heaven is for Real, and God’s Not Dead—and movies that just happen to be based on Bible stories, like Noah and Exodus, is as dramatic as the difference between The Passion of the Christ and The Last Temptation of Christ. In fact, even the differences between Noah and Exodus are so dramatic as to make it strange to keep seeing them paired in trend stories.

Noah is not a “Bible movie” but a Darren Aronofsky movie. (The auteur director tried to help audiences along by calling his film “the least Biblical movie ever made.”) Likewise, Exodus is not a Bible movie but a Ridley Scott movie. It is hard to imagine two directors treating the source material more differently. Aronofsky is an auteur who had been parsing the story of Noah, Midrash-style, for years with his screenwriting partner, Ari Handel, and finally got the chance after Black Swan to go big. Scott has been a superstar rainmaker since he made Alien in 1979, and has made a career out of appealing to the broadest possible audience.