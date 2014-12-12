It's Depressing How Many Americans Still Support Torture

The release of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s torture report on Tuesday elicited well-deserved criticism of the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program. With over 500 pages of evidence, the report affirmed that the torture program was exceedingly brutal and ineffective at eliciting useful intelligence. According to internal CIA documentation, prisoners exposed to enhanced interrogation techniques vomited, lost consciousness, and even died as a result of their treatment. The response to this report should be a resounding, unanimous rejection of torture, anytime, anywhere.

But a poll conducted by YouGov immediately after the release of the report shows that this is not the case—especially among Republicans. Only 11 percent of self-identified GOP-ers were willing to rule out the use of torture entirely, and over half approved of tactics like sleep deprivation, physical violence, forced nudity, waterboarding, and the threat of sexual violence.

Political affiliation aside, the general approval of torture in America is alarmingly high and appears to be largely unaffected by the revelations of Tuesday’s report. Today, 24 percent of Americans say the use of torture against suspected terrorists is never justified—only a two percent increase from when this question was asked in April.