The Watered-Down Climate Deal Won't Be Enough to Stop Global Warming

Both statements might be true. The Lima accord is both unprecedented and not ambitious enough. We have the bare-minimum framework for a climate conference in Paris next year, and this framework requires all countries to play a role in controlling carbon pollution. But it doesn’t answer some of the toughest questions, nor does it avert a dangerous level of global warming.

What did Lima do?

The Lima Accord is unprecedented because it requires each of the 196 countries to propose action on climate change—a first. Countries face a rough deadline to submit domestic plans by the end of March. Once those proposals are published, policymakers and scientists will have time to review and compare these plans by November 2015. In theory, this lets world leaders pressure other nations to ramp up their ambitions.

Unlike the Kyoto treaty, which didn’t require cuts from China and India and wasn’t ever ratified by the U.S., Paris is meant to include all of the polluters, even the developing nations. The agreement covers up to 90 percent of global emissions. But to ensure this happens, policymakers have to bridge old divides. Developing countries still push for exemption from climate action, while industrialized countries want every country to act.