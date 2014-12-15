The Watered-Down Climate Deal Won't Be Enough to Stop Global Warming

In the end, some of the toughest decisions were simply postponed until Paris. At the core of the questions is whether the world will commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the century—crucial to limiting the worst effects of global warming. Other questions, like how countries plan to increase climate change financing to $100 billion annually, will be important to reaching a Paris agreement.

There is little chance countries will reach a deal that limits global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). This is the level most of the world agreed to by 2010, but we’re already on track to overshooting it, setting the world on pace for irreversible, and potentially devastating impacts. Countries would have to commit to more ambitious targets than they’re clearly ready for in order to stay within this range.

What’s next?

Despite the challenges ahead, an international climate change deal is far from dead. Some of the optimism has faded, but many experts maintain the talks are headed in the right direction.

Robert Stavins, an economist with Harvard University and expert on global climate policy, said Lima could still be valuable in the long-term. The critics, he wrote at his blog, “ignore the geographic scope of participation, and do not recognize that—given the stock nature of the problem—what is most important is long-term action. Each agreement is no more than one step to be followed by others. And most important now for ultimate success later is a sound foundation, which is what the Lima accord provides.”

The World Resource Institute’s Global Director of the Climate Program Jennifer Morgan said in a statement that the “most inspiring development in Lima was an outpouring of support for a long-term effort to reduce emissions.”

Another way to look at it is just how far countries have come. In a short period of time, the debate shifted from whether countries even take climate change seriously to when and just how much they will plan to do.

“Last year, the debate was around whether or not countries would bring forward targets early next year,” said Jake Schmidt, international director of the Natural Resources Defense Council. “There’s no question about that date anymore. We know what’s happening in those countries. The big emitters are coming forward with targets.”

The Obama administration is partially responsible for the change in tone. The U.S. pledged $3 billion to the international Green Climate Fund ahead of Lima, after announcing its surprise agreement with China.

“This was a hard meeting when no one expected it to be, but it shows we’re going to have to work really hard next year,” Schmidt said.