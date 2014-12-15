The Climate Agreement in Lima Isn't Enough. Here's a Better Solution.

Game theory isn’t always right. There are counter-examples of truly international cooperation on climate change. The 1987 Montreal Protocol, for instance, banned substances that interfere with the ozone’s absorption of UV rays. It was signed by every U.N. member and has been updated 10 times. But banning chemicals in aerosol cans and refrigerators is cheap, certainly by comparison to cutting emissions by 40 to 70 percent of 2010 levels by 2050, what the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says is required to “likely” maintain warming below the temperature threshold.

Beyond these economic obstacles, global politics demand that the U.S., as the most powerful nation and the second-biggest emitter, ratify any treaty. This means that it would have to pass a Republican-controlled Senate. What are the chances of that? Now consider the legitimate grievances of developing nations, who are asked to pay for the developed world’s 19th and 20th century emissions. When you add these economic and political barriers to the inherent limitations of international cooperation, basic social science—indeed, common sense—indicates that genuine success in Paris is improbable. We should still pursue it in earnest, but we ought to search for insurance policies.

One solution is “air capture,” the process of taking carbon directly out of the air. It uses alkaline “sorbents” that bond naturally with the acidic carbon dioxide that is present in all air found anywhere on Earth. The CO2 can be stored safely—by, for example, converting it into rock—or it can be used for commercial purposes. Air capture’s future depends on its cost. In 2011, the American Physical Society estimated that it would cost $600 per ton of captured carbon. This is too expensive, given that humans emitted about 10 billion tons of carbon in 2013. But the science on which this estimate was based is already outdated, Klaus Lackner, the leading air capture researcher, explained to me. Lackner, who recently moved his lab to Arizona State from Columbia University, estimates that the technology he developed with Allen Wright, an “artificial tree” that absorbs carbon “passively” from the air, could capture carbon at $100 a ton. David Sholl’s group at Georgia Tech offers a similar estimate for their technology. Lackner believes that the limits for his current version, assuming mass production efficiencies, hover around $30 per ton.

Lackner and others in the field generally view their work as part of a future carbon market. But such markets are exceedingly complex, and require total global cooperation. They’re thinking too small. Air capture opens the door to straightforward (but massive) top-down solutions. If $30/ton were indeed possible, the U.S. government could construct huge forests of “artificial trees” in American deserts and absorb 30 percent of 2013’s carbon emissions for about $90 billion per year, probably sharing production and upkeep costs with the E.U., and possibly asking for payments from emitting nations and corporations. If, at the same time, worldwide emissions fell by only 10 percent, then you are nearing an answer.

Technology like air capture takes us out of the “tragedy of the commons.” It does not require worldwide cooperation. A purely rational state or group of states would pay for it on their own, assuming their climate change costs outweighed project costs. That the world benefitted for free would not matter from a self-interested perspective. And from a moral perspective, it would be a good for the U.S. and the E.U. to clean up a mess we largely created.