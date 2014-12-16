Obama's Approach to the Bush Torture Regime Has Failed

If you have a working conscience, it is impossible to defend the merits of President Obama’s decision to shield architects of the Bush administration’s torture program from legal action. His justifications don’t draw him into complicity with the program, exactly, but they all fail a basic moral test. Possessed of ghoulish evidence that the program contravened U.S. and international law, in both design and execution, the Obama administration decided to ignore it for purposes that would’ve exposed anyone involved to prosecution or imprisonment.

By contrast, the practical justifications are at least arguable. Some are ridiculously flimsy: Is the creation of a permanent, lawless elite class really a price worth paying to avoid damaging morale at the CIA? The idea that investigating and prosecuting the torturers would amount to criminalizing politics begs the question that the people who designed the program were acting in what they believed was the best interest of the country, and not to generate “evidence” that vindicated their contentious foreign policies.