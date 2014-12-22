This Is What Our Hellish World Will Look Like After We Hit the Global Warming Tipping Point

In starker language than what scientists normally use, the report described the impacts at 7.2 degrees as “devastating,” stating, “given that uncertainty remains about the full nature and scale of impacts, there is also no certainty that adaptation to a 4°C world is possible. This world means “communities, cities and countries would experience severe disruptions, damage, and dislocation, with many of these risks spread unequally.”

Scientists believe that 3.6 degrees is roughly the temperature at which the expansive ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica become unstable and melt at an unstoppable rate. If the West Antarctic ice sheet melted entirely, it would raise sea levels by more than 10 feet. If Greenland’s ice sheet melted away, add another 23 feet. It’s still a matter of contention how many centuries this would take, but a number of studies this year show these ice sheets melting at an alarming rate. In the last month, four studies show these ice sheets may be more unstable than previous models, which would mean current projections of sea level rise, of up to 4 feet by the century’s end, are too conservative. One of these analyses, from NASA and the University of California at Irvine, shows that western Antarctica lost water that’s equivalent to the weight of Mt. Everest every two years for the past 21 years.

This would change the world map as we know it. Some 12.3 million people live on U.S. land that would go underwater if the sea rises by 10 feet. Climate Central shows who in the U.S. would be affected: