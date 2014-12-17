Pulling 'The Interview' Was a Terrible Business Decision

Cowards! The four largest movie theater chains in the United States—Regal Entertainment, AMC, Cinemark, and Carmike Cinemas—have decided to yank Sony Pictures’ new movie, The Interview, from theaters after people claiming to be hackers posted threats online against them. The decision makes little sense on safety grounds since the Department of Homeland Security has deemed the threat not credible. It's also a terrible business decision—and a massive missed opportunity for one of the companies to gain a much-needed economic edge over the others.

Last week, people hacked into the Sony computer system and released a massive amount of emails and documents. The hackers are believed to be connected with North Korea in some way, although there is little actual evidence to substantiate that accusation. On Tuesday, the supposed hackers made threats against theaters showing The Interview, which stars Seth Rogen and James Franco as two television journalists who are drafted by the Central Intelligence Agency to kill North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un. All threats should be taken seriously, of course. But the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday there is "no credible intelligence to indicate an active plot against movie theaters within the United States."

No matter, the theaters were spooked. On Tuesday, Carmike Cinemas informed Sony that it would not show the movie. On Wednesday morning, the three other chains reportedly made the same decision on a conference call organized by the National Association of Theatre Organizers. Later Wednesday, Sony announced that it wouldn't release the movie at all.

A predictable backlash followed: