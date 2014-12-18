Stop Making Fun of North Korea

Of course, Hollywood has always drawn its villains from America’s enemies, but The Interview is unprecedented in that it actually portrayed the gruesome assassination of a sitting world leader (melting flesh, flaming hair, and all). The tasteless Team America, which cast Kim Jong-il as the leader of a global terrorist conspiracy, at least had the decency to turn the Supreme Leader into an alien cockroach (puppets somehow made the whole caper less menacing). Hollywood didn’t even dare to kill Hitler, the most evil of all dictators, during his lifetime. When Charlie Chaplin made The Great Dictator at the height of World War II, he lampooned the world’s most dangerous man without even considering the possibility of offing him. Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009) was controversial in part because it wrote an alternate history that included Hitler’s gruesome murder. That The Interview would blithely do the same to a current world leader shows just how absurd North Korea has become in the American imagination.

True, the Kims’ antics seem to invite ridicule, but the issue runs deeper than that. North Korea is an object of popular mockery because it doesn’t seem to belong to our world. Instead, the Hermit Kingdom belongs to the past, to a world of shady Soviet sleeper agents making drops in West Berlin while the world teetered on the brink of mutually assured destruction. The Cold War, despite Putin’s rumblings, is an increasingly distant memory, one seen almost entirely through the lens of film and fantasy. Now, with the American normalization of relations with Cuba, North Korea is the only Cold War vestige left. The existential threats to America today are the Islamic State and terrorism. North Korea, on the other hand, seems more and more like an anachronism.

“North Korea embodies this old-fashioned evil regime in a Cold War sense that has become entirely fictionalized,” said Charles Armstrong, a Columbia University professor who specializes in Korean history. “Popular culture needs something that appears threatening but doesn’t seem as immediately threatening. It’s hard to imagine a comedy about ISIS because it’s a real threat. North Korea has these recognizable tropes, but in an absurd way.” It doesn’t hurt that Kim Jong-un’s heft and his babyface play directly into pre-existing stereotypes about Asian men and their (lack of) masculinity, making him an even easier target for ridicule. Many think of him as a giant baby rather than the leader of one of the world’s most brutal police states.