Anonymous Should Hack Sony and Leak 'The Interview'—for Freedom's Sake

Consider the difference between issuing a fatwa against Salman Rushdie and credibly threatening to bomb retail book stores that sell The Satanic Verses. One creates a single martyr, with a bestseller. The other might have actually succeeded in silencing him.

As absurd as the campaign to censor The Interview has been, and as farfetched as the actual threats might be, the theory behind both actually makes perfect sense. If you stand in Sony’s shoes, you see there’s no easy way around it. Yesterday, I assumed Sony would respond by licensing the film to Amazon and Apple and encouraging people to rent it in their homes. It’s easy to threaten 100 people trapped in a theater; it’s impossible to threaten them if they’re streaming the film in their living rooms. But dispersing one set of hostages just encourages the taking of different hostages—employees at Sony headquarters; an Amazon warehouse; an Apple Store full of customers.

I assume that’s why Sony has put The Interview on ice indefinitely. And I assume it’s why a government intervention, as imagined by New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait, wouldn’t actually accomplish very much. Assuming the threat is credible—a huge assumption, of course—the liability problem doesn’t disappear. If Sony sells the movie to the government, it’s still facilitating distribution. If the government backstops Sony against liability, it must extend the same offer to the big theater chains, too, and perhaps eventually to stores that sell The Interview on DVD, airlines that screen The Interview on long flights, Netflix, Amazon, and so on down the line. Redirecting the ransom in this way encourages more hostage taking. It might work in the case of one movie, but would be unsustainable in a world of constant threats.