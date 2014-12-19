Why Aren't We Retaliating Right Now for the Sony Cyberattack?

The government’s passivity in the face of these cyberattacks is not entirely unreasonable. As with other forms of terrorism and non-traditional warfare, it is often difficult to trace precisely who is responsible for a cyberattack and the degree of state culpability. And neither slot machines nor Seth Rogen are exactly critical U.S. infrastructure. What’s more, cyber-operations inevitably reveal something about our capabilities and can swiftly be coopted by our enemies. Elements of the Stuxnet virus (a presumably Israeli creation that successfully set back Iran’s nuclear program by years) have begun cropping up in other cyber-attacks across the globe, as Bruce Schneier, a cyber-security expert affiliated with Harvard’s Berkman Center, told me recently.

These concerns are reasons for caution, not an excuse for inaction. The cyberattacks on Sands and Sony have already cost millions, if not billions in property damage, and they have dealt a chilling blow to freedom of expression. It’s bad enough that totalitarian regimes control the artistic output of their own countries, but that they could successfully restrict speech in the world’s greatest superpower is as bewildering as it is frightening. The entire reason for the existence of a state is the protection of its citizens, especially from foreign threats. If states can no longer play this role then we are well on our way to returning to the state of nature.

It need not be this way. During the Cold War, American strategists developed complex doctrines of multi-layered deterrence. In the early years, figures like President Dwight Eisenhower were taken with the idea that nuclear weapons might provide the ultimate deterrent—and that conventional weapons were becoming obsolete. But over time, we learned that nuclear weapons really only deter other nuclear weapons—and that, to avoid unacceptable escalations, conventional Soviet attacks would have to be countered by conventional American responses. To provide a credible threat and effective deterrent, the United States poured resources into developing a full arsenal of graduated, flexible responses, and devoted the time and care into developing a comprehensive strategy that allowed for their swift deployment.