Why Aren't We Retaliating Right Now for the Sony Cyberattack?

On Wednesday, Sony cancelled the release of its latest mediocre Seth Rogen comedy, The Interview, in the face of terrorism threats from hackers who had been wreaking havoc on the company since late November. Reportedly, American intelligence officials are convinced that the North Korean government was “centrally involved," but they seem paralyzed about how to respond. That alone is upsetting, but even more disturbing is the apparent absence of a readily available doctrine for dealing with attacks of this kind.

This is not the first time a foreign government has targeted American-based companies for political reasons. Earlier this year, a sophisticated cyberattack shut down the computers, phones, email and other technology systems of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, seriously disrupting the $14 billion operation. Investigators quickly concluded that the attack had originated in Iran, something that experts believe would not have been possible without the cooperation of the governing regime. Given the timing, the attacks were likely motivated by Iranian anger at Sands owner Sheldon Adelson’s calls for military action against Iran’s nuclear program. But as with Sony, the U.S. government’s response was almost entirely passive. As former CIA Director Michael Hayden told Bloomberg Businessweek, “If this would have come across my desk when I was in government, I would have just put it in the outbox.”

The government’s passivity in the face of these cyberattacks is not entirely unreasonable. As with other forms of terrorism and non-traditional warfare, it is often difficult to trace precisely who is responsible for a cyberattack and the degree of state culpability. And neither slot machines nor Seth Rogen are exactly critical U.S. infrastructure. What’s more, cyber-operations inevitably reveal something about our capabilities and can swiftly be coopted by our enemies. Elements of the Stuxnet virus (a presumably Israeli creation that successfully set back Iran’s nuclear program by years) have begun cropping up in other cyber-attacks across the globe, as Bruce Schneier, a cyber-security expert affiliated with Harvard’s Berkman Center, told me recently.

These concerns are reasons for caution, not an excuse for inaction. The cyberattacks on Sands and Sony have already cost millions, if not billions in property damage, and they have dealt a chilling blow to freedom of expression. It’s bad enough that totalitarian regimes control the artistic output of their own countries, but that they could successfully restrict speech in the world’s greatest superpower is as bewildering as it is frightening. The entire reason for the existence of a state is the protection of its citizens, especially from foreign threats. If states can no longer play this role then we are well on our way to returning to the state of nature.