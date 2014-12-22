Conservatives Are Right About Reckless Political Rhetoric

But it was always a completely reasonable suggestion, and several prominent conservatives legitimized it when they applied the same line of reasoning to Ismaaiyl Brinsley, who killed two New York City police officers this weekend.

Brinsley had a criminal past and mental illness. He had convinced himself that police officers in America were unappointed executioners, putting down young black men without remorse, and that black men should get revenge for deadly police misconduct. If Jerad Miller and Ismaaiyl Brinsley weren’t both insane—if American law enforcement agents were actually soldiers at war with the citizenry—then their turns to violence would make some sense. And you can even understand why—in a news environment saturated by coverage of police officers escaping prosecution for killing young, unarmed black men—a young black man with a screw loose might perceive it all as a battle of attrition.

Episodes like these are extremely rare, but in an open society, they are also inescapable. Politics can be contentious, and at the fringes that contention can spill over into delusion and violence.