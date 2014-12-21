Don't Blame Protesters for the Murder of Two New York Cops

New York City police are understandably angry about losing two of their own. But it's ludicrous to claim that New York's peaceful protesters and its mayor, who had pleaded for calm after the Garner decision, are somehow responsible for the rampage of one, perhaps mentally unstable killer.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham understands that—more or less. “I blame the shooter and nobody else,” he said Sunday on CBS. He doesn't agree with de Blasio and Attorney General Eric Holder—"the tone they're setting around the rhetoric regarding the cops incites crazy people," he said, "but I blame the shooter."

De Blasio infuriated police earlier this month when, after a grand jury decided not to indict a cop in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, he sympathized with Garner's family and noted that he tells his biracial son to “take special care” around police. Even before the double-murder this weekend, the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association was passing out forms to rank-and-file officers that requested de Blasio not attend police funerals due to his “consistent refusal to show police officers the support and respect they deserve.” On Saturday night, officers turned their backs to de Blasio when he arrived at a Brooklyn hospital where the two officers—Wenjian Liu, 32, and Rafael Ramos, 40—were taken.