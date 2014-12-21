Don't Blame Protesters for the Murder of Two New York Cops

The murder of two New York City policemen on Saturday has outraged everyone including Al Sharpton to Michael Brown's family, who stressed that they never advocated violence in calling for law-enforcement reform. But some police unions and politicians have instead pointed fingers at civil-rights protesters and the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio.

The blood of 2 executed police officers is on the hands of Mayor de Blasio. May God bless their families and may they rest in peace. — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 21, 2014

Sickened by these barbaric acts, which sadly are a predictable outcome of divisive anti-cop rhetoric of #ericholder & #mayordeblasio. #NYPD — George E. Pataki (@GovernorPataki) December 21, 2014

The loudest response came from Patrick Lynch, the president of the New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association. “There’s blood on many hands tonight," he said. "Those that incited violence on the streets under the guise of protest that tried to tear down what NYPD officers did every day.”

New York City police are understandably angry about losing two of their own. But it's ludicrous to claim that New York's peaceful protesters and its mayor, who had pleaded for calm after the Garner decision, are somehow responsible for the rampage of one, perhaps mentally unstable killer.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham understands that—more or less. “I blame the shooter and nobody else,” he said Sunday on CBS. He doesn't agree with de Blasio and Attorney General Eric Holder—"the tone they're setting around the rhetoric regarding the cops incites crazy people," he said, "but I blame the shooter."