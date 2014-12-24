Christmas Lights Are Ruining Your Health and the Environment

Miguel Román, one of study’s coauthors, told me that they’re waiting for the “happy goldilocks threshold” of three full years of data to make sure the trends they’re seeing are correct, but it doesn't take a scientist to see this—just take a stroll tonight. Of the 70 cities and surrounding suburbs analyzed—all south of St. Louis, because snow in northern cities reflects so much light—Román and his team found that “in most suburbs and outskirts of major cities, light intensity increased by 30 to 50 percent.” Cities saw increases of 20 to 30 percent.

This isn't just a waste of energy, further taxing the environment. It's also contributing to a growing problem in the U.S.: light pollution.

Two years ago, the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy reported that of the eight types of outdoor lighting it studied in 2010—"building exterior, airfield, billboard, railway, stadium, traffic signals, parking and roadway"—over 178 million individual lamps were in use, up from 73 million in 2002. The Astronomical Observatory at Florida Atlantic University has also done extensive research on nighttime lighting. It found that in 2012, more than 35 billion kilowatts per hour (KWh) were used in “estimated wasted outdoor lighting”—considered to be “lights that are on where not needed or where no one is around to use them, on when they are not needed, or are directed upwards where no one can use them”—and it cost consumers $3.4 billion.