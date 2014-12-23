Why Is the U.S. Electorate So White? Because Our Voting System Is Broken. Here's How to Fix It.

We can also say with certainty that the widespread disenfranchisement of felons—another impediment to voting, with a clear solution—disproportionately affects black voters. Felony convictions barred nearly 6 million people from voting in 2012. Prohibiting people who have completed their sentences from ever voting again is a penalty driven by bigotry. Once they've paid their debt to society, felons don't forfeit other basic civil rights such as due process or equal protection. Disenfranchising them only serves to further ostracize former inmates, making it harder to reintegrate them upon release. It's also a penalty that falls conspicuously along old racial divides. The South contains a majority of the states that bar felons for life; in Florida, 23 percent of all black adults are barred from voting. Meanwhile, overwhelmingly white states such as Maine and Vermont allow inmates to vote even as they serve their sentences.

The high rate of felon disenfranchisement in states such as Florida and Virginia only worsens the racial bias of the Electoral College, which carries its own sordid legacy. By originally counting non-voting slaves as three-fifths of a person, the Electoral College rewarded slave states with disproportionately greater weight per vote. Under Jim Crow, the effect became even stronger, as freedmen counted fully for apportionment yet still largely could not vote. Even today, the Electoral College helps to limit true competition to a handful of battleground states that are in aggregate whiter than the nation as a whole. Iowa and New Hampshire, for instance, are small and overwhelmingly white, with proportionally more electoral clout per voter, while large, diverse states such as California and New York are uncompetitive.

Consequently, presidential campaigns' incentive to appeal to non-white voters diminishes. Here's how the nine truly contested states in 2012—Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin—compare as a group to the nation overall (using 2010 Census):

While African-Americans make up a marginally larger share in these states than the country at large, the overrepresentation of whites is considerably higher. Hispanics' influence falls, as does that of Asian-Americans, half of whom live in predictably lopsided California and Texas. In the most crucial states, then, whites have an even greater say than in the rest of the country.

Junking the Electoral College would also increase overall voter participation. Campaigns would work to encourage non-participants nationwide to come to the polls, and history suggests turnout would surge: In 2012 eligible voter turnout in the nine swing states was 66 percent compared to 56 percent elsewhere. Gains in turnout would likely come largely from non-white groups, given the demographics of the other 41 states.